Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Tri-State area

Flooded areas include the Major Deegan Expressway, just south of the Cross Bronx Expressway, in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.
The flooding on the expressway started at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
By 3 a.m. crews had to close the southbound lanes.
Video from the scene showed a number of stranded vehicles on the highway.
DEP crews responded and were working to alleviate the flooding.
This developing story will be updated.
