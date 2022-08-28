Woman falls through apartment into basement in Bronx

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman escaped major injury after the floor in her bathroom gave out and she fell into the basement of her building.

The partial collapse happened in the woman's first-floor apartment just before 19 a.m. on Shakespeare Avenue in the Bronx.

The NYC Department of Buildings arrived to the scene and discovered a portion of the floor, directly in front of the shower and toilet, collapsed into the cellar below.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but fortunately only suffered minor injuries.

Officials with the DOB said their preliminary investigation determined that a lack of proper maintenance was a contributing factor in the collapse.

As a result, the landlord has been issued a violation for failure to properly maintain the building.

The landlord was also ordered to hire a professional engineer and submit an engineering report to the DOB on the structural stability of the floor inside the rest of the apartment.

Tenants said it was an accident waiting to happen.

"Look at what happened today...people are getting hurt...we have been telling the landlord, please do something, please do something," tenant Jose Merdera said. "They don't' fix the wall, they don't do nothing."

ALSO READ | Gun violence sparks weekend of bloodshed across NYC

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.