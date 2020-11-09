Sports

Florida man is 1st person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon

A Florida man became made history over the weekend as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon, a physically grueling feat that has landed him in the Guinness World Records

After knocking out a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in a single day, Chris Nikic crossed the finish line in just under 17 hours on Sunday.

Doctors told Nikic he wasn't capable of finishing the race, but he did with plenty of support, displaying something as inspiring as the power of the human spirit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridatriathlonhistoryironmandown syndrome
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey targets indoor dining, bars, casinos amid rising COVID-19 rates
Hot spot changes made in NYC, but mayor still warns of '2nd wave'
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over NJ, CT
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Show More
Cuomo says vaccine distribution will be a slow process
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
COVID Updates: US surpasses 10M cases
Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News