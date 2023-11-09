Luxury pet spa Fluffology pampers dogs with high-end grooming, wholistic care, and retail bling

Luxury pet spa and boutique Fluffology is taking doggy pampering to new heights with high-end grooming, wholistic health care, retail bling, and even cooking classes.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Pampering pets has become commonplace. However, luxury pet spa and boutique Fluffology in North Hollywood gives dog lovers and their pups a stepped-up experience in grooming, retail, and nutrition.

"If celebrities were dogs, they'd spend their whole day here," said Fluffology founder and owner Kimberly Weiner. "We try to create a home away from home for them. They are in their own suites, so they're not distracted by other dogs. We use soft quartz tubs. The kind that we take baths in."

Fluffology also takes a wholistic approach to pet nutrition, even offering cooking class with a certified nutritionist for guests to learn how to prepare healthy at-home options.

"It's easier that you would think," said Weiner. "And it's fun."

For more information, go to: https://fluffology.com/