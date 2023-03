FLUSHING, Queens -- A four-alarm fire that brushed through a building in Queens is now under control, according to the FDNY.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene as the flames broke out at 1:49pm at 134-30 Franklin Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens.

The fire started on the top floor between the ceiling and the roof.

Authorities say no injuries were reported, as the fire now remains under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.