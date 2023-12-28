Moped driver killed after being struck by truck in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A moped driver was fatally struck by a truck that left the scene Thursday morning.

The victim was turning from eastbound Northern Boulevard to northbound Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens when he was struck by a truck driving westbound just before 6:15 a.m.

The truck continued to drive down Northern Boulevard without stopping.

Police are looking to speak with the driver.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.