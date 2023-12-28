WATCH LIVE

Moped driver killed after being struck by truck in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, December 28, 2023 12:50PM
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A moped driver was fatally struck by a truck that left the scene Thursday morning.

The victim was turning from eastbound Northern Boulevard to northbound Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens when he was struck by a truck driving westbound just before 6:15 a.m.

The truck continued to drive down Northern Boulevard without stopping.

Police are looking to speak with the driver.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

----------

