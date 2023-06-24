WABC-TV honored with the Distinguished Achievement Award

WABC-TV was honored with a Distinguished Achievement Award at the Fair Media Council Folio Awards.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- WABC-TV received a huge honor on Friday.

The Fair Media Council Folio Awards on Long Island named Channel 7 as a 2023 Legacy Recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award.

This comes as Eyewitness News marks its 75th year.

WABC President and general manager Marilu Galvez accepted the award on behalf of the station.

News Director Scott Matthews and Long Island reporter Chanteé Lans were there for the festivities.

Michelle Charlesworth and Mike Marza were presenters.

The Folio Awards is Long Island's biggest media event, honoring the best in news and social media.

