Over two dozen people were sick from mishandled rice at a restaurant in Suffolk County.

Mishandled rice sickens at least 28 people at Suffolk County restaurant

STONY BROOK, New York (WABC) -- More than two dozen people got sick from a likely food poisoning incident at a restaurant in Suffolk County.

It happened at "Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse" in Stony Brook on Saturday.

Of the 28 people sickened, 12 had to be taken to the hospital.

The County Health Department says the people were likely sickened by mishandled and improperly stored rice.

The department issued 15 violations to the restaurant including eight for foodborne illness risk factors.

