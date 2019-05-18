Celebrating Harlem: Recipes from Harlem EatUp!

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- The fifth annual Harlem EatUp! festival is underway and offering the sights, sounds and flavors from the historic community.Chef Lexis Gonzalez from Lady Lexis Sweets and Chef Eileen Barett from Aroma's Boutique Bakery are giving a taste of what Harlem has to offer.for more on Harlem EatUp!Smoked Pork Neck bones 1 1/2 lbsOkra 1 lbTomatoes (canned, diced) 3 cans about 14 ouncesCorn (whole kernel) 1 can about 15 ouncesVegetable Oil 1 TbspYellow Onions (diced) 1/2 cupRed Pepper Flakes 1/2 tspGarlic (granulated) 1 tspFor neck bones1. Put neck bones in a medium pot2. Fill the pot with water until it just covers the neck bones3. Simmer neck bones for 1 1/2- 2 hours until meat is calling off the bones4. Pull the meat from the bones and discard the bones5. Set meat asideFor the soup1. Cut okra into 1/4 inch pieces, put aside2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven pot3. Add onions and saute until translucent4. Add the okra and saute until some of the slime cooks out5. Add the tomatoes, corn, spices, and meat to the pot6. Cook for about 30-45 minutes7. It should resemble a stew.8. At this point you can taste it to see if you need any additional salt or pepper9. Serve it over rice4 oz pineapple juice1 1/2 oz tangerine juice1/2 tsp hibiscus flower powder1 oz ginger simple syrup1 lemon (1 tsp fresh squeeze lemon juice)2 oz SeltzerOptional - coarse purple sugar and edible flowersginger Simple Syrup1 oz piece fresh ginger root1 cup of sugar1 cup of waterPut Sugar, water, and ginger into small sauce pan. Cook over low heat, stirring until sugardissolves. Set aside to cool. (Discard the ginger and syrup Can be stored for up to a monthin the refrigerator).Run a lemon wedge along the rim of your chilled martini glass and Press the rim of the glassinto your purple sugar.Mix hibiscus powder into 1oz of the prepared simple syrup and pour into the cocktail mixerfull of ice. Combine the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously and strain into preparedglass. Top with edible flower.----------