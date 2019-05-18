Celebrating Harlem: Recipes from Harlem EatUp!

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- The fifth annual Harlem EatUp! festival is underway and offering the sights, sounds and flavors from the historic community.
Chef Lexis Gonzalez from Lady Lexis Sweets and Chef Eileen Barett from Aroma's Boutique Bakery are giving a taste of what Harlem has to offer.
Click here for more on Harlem EatUp!
Make Chef Gonzalez's Charestone Okra Soup:
Smoked Pork Neck bones 1 1/2 lbs
Okra 1 lb
Tomatoes (canned, diced) 3 cans about 14 ounces
Corn (whole kernel) 1 can about 15 ounces
Vegetable Oil 1 Tbsp
Yellow Onions (diced) 1/2 cup
Red Pepper Flakes 1/2 tsp
Garlic (granulated) 1 tsp
For neck bones
1. Put neck bones in a medium pot
2. Fill the pot with water until it just covers the neck bones
3. Simmer neck bones for 1 1/2- 2 hours until meat is calling off the bones
4. Pull the meat from the bones and discard the bones
5. Set meat aside
For the soup
1. Cut okra into 1/4 inch pieces, put aside
2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven pot
3. Add onions and saute until translucent
4. Add the okra and saute until some of the slime cooks out
5. Add the tomatoes, corn, spices, and meat to the pot
6. Cook for about 30-45 minutes
7. It should resemble a stew.
8. At this point you can taste it to see if you need any additional salt or pepper
9. Serve it over rice
Make Chef Barett's Harlem Dusk (mocktail)
4 oz pineapple juice
1 1/2 oz tangerine juice
1/2 tsp hibiscus flower powder
1 oz ginger simple syrup
1 lemon (1 tsp fresh squeeze lemon juice)
2 oz Seltzer
Optional - coarse purple sugar and edible flowers
ginger Simple Syrup
1 oz piece fresh ginger root
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of water
Put Sugar, water, and ginger into small sauce pan. Cook over low heat, stirring until sugar
dissolves. Set aside to cool. (Discard the ginger and syrup Can be stored for up to a month
in the refrigerator).
Run a lemon wedge along the rim of your chilled martini glass and Press the rim of the glass
into your purple sugar.
Mix hibiscus powder into 1oz of the prepared simple syrup and pour into the cocktail mixer
full of ice. Combine the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously and strain into prepared
glass. Top with edible flower.
