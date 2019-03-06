Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent

EMBED <>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts

Wondering how you can enjoy Chick-fil-A throughout Lent? Don't worry! They're bringing back their fish sandwich.

Starting on Ash Wednesday, the fast-food favorite will be cooking up the pescatarian version of its famous sandwich at participating restaurants.

RELATED: Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options

The sandwich will be available throughout Lent until Saturday, April 20. It will join the menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which includes cheese, and will be served with waffle potato fries.

Be sure to check with your local Chick-fil-A location to find out if it is offering the cod sandwich.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkreligioncatholic churchchick fil afishus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
16-year-old Brooklyn girl missing since Sunday
Search for bicyclist who shot Uber passenger in Brooklyn
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building
Show More
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
NJ teacher accused of using racial slur toward students
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold continues
Woman says Uber driver left her stranded for not flirting with him
More TOP STORIES News