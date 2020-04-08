coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Demand for NYC food pantries has doubled during COVID-19 pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With so many workers furloughed or fired, people are running out of ways to feed their families. And New York City food panties are buckling under the pressure to keep up with overwhelming demand.

The need for food is greater, and lines are longer than ever. Demand has doubled.

In Queens Wednesday, a line at a Catholic Charities of New York pop-up site stretched five blocks.

Not only has coronavirus increased need, but there are fewer food pantries in which to get help because 40% of sites have closed.

Why? Because so many of the amazing volunteers who run them are over the age of 60 and are staying home now.

A food pantry in the Bronx had to close, again, because so many who work there are older.

Remaining pantries are seeing more than twice as many people show up, and like the Food Bank for NYC, half of the people are faces they have never seen before - people who did not need help like this, until now.

Already a lot of food has gone out, approximately 5 million meals.

However, there is still a lot of help needed.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalelderlycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkfood bankcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Broadway extends suspension into June
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Kids can train with an Olympian with Rising NYRR program
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater offering online performances, classes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49 new fatalities in Connecticut as death toll jumps to 326
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
Show More
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Broadway extends suspension into June
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
More TOP STORIES News