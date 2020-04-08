Coronavirus News: Demand for NYC food pantries has doubled during COVID-19 pandemic

The need for food is greater, and lines are longer than ever. Demand has doubled.
In Queens Wednesday, a line at a Catholic Charities of New York pop-up site stretched five blocks.
Not only has coronavirus increased need, but there are fewer food pantries in which to get help because 40% of sites have closed.
Why? Because so many of the amazing volunteers who run them are over the age of 60 and are staying home now.
A food pantry in the Bronx had to close, again, because so many who work there are older.
Remaining pantries are seeing more than twice as many people show up, and like the Food Bank for NYC, half of the people are faces they have never seen before - people who did not need help like this, until now.
Already a lot of food has gone out, approximately 5 million meals.
However, there is still a lot of help needed.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address