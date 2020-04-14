coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Demand up, but supplies and volunteers lacking for NYC pantries, soup kitchens

By
BRONX (WABC) -- Some soup kitchens and pantries in the boroughs are seeing five times the demand. This is in part due to a spike in unemployment and the closing of some soup kitchens because of a lack of volunteers.

The food being given out at an outdoor pantry run by Agatha House in the Bronx is vital in the days of COVID-19.

"The line is wrapped around blocks and blocks," said Winnie Parnes, a volunteer. "And when I pull up and park the line is already blocks and blocks."

Parnes lives in the South Bronx. She's a freelancer who is trying to get unemployment benefits and she's volunteering through the newly launched non-profit, In It Together.

"In the past few weeks we've signed up 500 volunteers," said Kasumi Quinlan, In It Together.

Quinlan is also the community manager for Lemontree; a non-profit that offers family meal kits for pick up at Brooklyn schools for just $3 a plate.

The virus is currently making that model impossible, so she helped launch In It Together to get volunteers to aid with food access issues.

"It's harder for our partner organizations with social distancing rule, and gatherings it actually takes more volunteers to do the same type work," Quinlan said.

If you're healthy and not at high-risk for developing complications due to COVID-19, then consider volunteering. In It Together will match you with an organization that's in need and close to where you live.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcharityhospitalnyc newscharities
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Long Island dress shop sews masks for donation
NYC becoming self-sufficient in producing PPE, mayor says
NYC to begin making 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per week
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ reaches highest single-day death total at 365
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
NYC becoming self-sufficient in producing PPE, mayor says
NYC to begin making 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per week
Show More
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
6 questions to ask if you have a loved one in a nursing home
Officials: 'Keep foot on gas' on social distancing in Nassau Co.
Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News