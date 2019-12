Grandma Mary Ann's deliciously easy Coconut Cream Pie recipe

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- ABC7NY's intern, Megan Campbell, helps her Grandmother prepare a deliciously easy Coconut Cream Pie recipe.------------------------------------2/3 Cup of Sugar3 TBSP of Cornstarch3 Cups of Milk3 Egg yolks, slightly beaten1 1/2 tsp of VanillaCoconut flakes1 Pint of Heavy CreamSugar to taste1 tsp of Vanilla1. In saucepan: put sugar, cornstarch, and milk2. Cook over medium heat until thickens, stirring constantly3. Remove from heat and add egg yolks and vanilla (mix well)4. Return to heat and cook for 1-2 more minutes5. Remove from heat and add about 2 handfuls of coconut (mix well)6. Pour mixture into pie shell (graham cracker pie shell used for this)7. Cool completely in the refrigerator8. Beat with an electric mixer until thickens - adding the sugar a bit at a time - make as sweet as you want9. Spread on top of the pie and keep refrigerated before serving10. ENJOY!------------------------------------For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!