Grandma Mary Ann's deliciously easy Coconut Cream Pie recipe

By Megan Campbell
SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- ABC7NY's intern, Megan Campbell, helps her Grandmother prepare a deliciously easy Coconut Cream Pie recipe.

Ingredients
For the coconut cream:
2/3 Cup of Sugar
3 TBSP of Cornstarch
3 Cups of Milk
3 Egg yolks, slightly beaten
1 1/2 tsp of Vanilla
Coconut flakes

For homemade whipped cream topping:
1 Pint of Heavy Cream
Sugar to taste
1 tsp of Vanilla

Directions
1. In saucepan: put sugar, cornstarch, and milk
2. Cook over medium heat until thickens, stirring constantly
3. Remove from heat and add egg yolks and vanilla (mix well)
4. Return to heat and cook for 1-2 more minutes
5. Remove from heat and add about 2 handfuls of coconut (mix well)
6. Pour mixture into pie shell (graham cracker pie shell used for this)
7. Cool completely in the refrigerator
8. Beat with an electric mixer until thickens - adding the sugar a bit at a time - make as sweet as you want
9. Spread on top of the pie and keep refrigerated before serving
10. ENJOY!

