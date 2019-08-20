Iconic New York City pizzeria Di Fara shut down due to unpaid taxes

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An iconic pizza restaurant in Brooklyn has been shut down by the state due to unpaid taxes.The Department of Taxation and Finance said Tuesday that Di Fara owes $167,506.75 in unpaid taxes over the last two years.The daughter of owner Domenico De Marco said the restaurant has a six-year payment plan agreement with the state and it's all a big miscommunication.She said she is unsure when the restaurant will reopen, but they are planning to reopen.The pizzeria has been around for more than 50 years. It has previously been shut down several times due to health violations.There is a second location in Williamsburg that remains open.----------