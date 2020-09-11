Neighborhood Eats: NYC's Taco Mix growing despite pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Taco Mix is a family owned business that got its start as a food cart.
There are now several locations and the business is growing despite the pandemic.
"Taco Mix came about because people wanted different things on their taco which traditionally you don't see," said Alejo Sanchez, owner. "The customer pays so he gets what he wants."
That can do attitude started with Sanchez's father.
"In 1986 when my father came to the states, he started selling oranges," Alejo said.
And then Jorge Sanchez turned to tacos out of a handmade cart.
"He sold on the streets of Washington Heights for a couple of years and in '91 he was able to lease his first store in Harlem," he said.
The store is on East 116th Street, where people line up for the burritos, gorditas, and of course the tacos.
"I rode all the way from Astoria to get these tacos," a customer said. "The best in the city, in my opinion."
Jorge's son, Alejo, has helped grow the business first opening a location on the Lower East Side at the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge.
"In a way, paying my respects to them is helping them with the growth of our business, as a family business," Alejo said.
The business took a hit early on in the pandemic. The industry city location in Brooklyn closed for more than three months. But the other locations have bounced back.
"I like Taco Mix because the tacos are great and tasty, cheese and chipotle mayo. They're very good," a customer said.
The next location will be in Union City, New Jersey and will include a market where they'll sell their own sauces among other items.
The family is always working for the next opportunity.
"Oranges, to a taco cart, to our first store in Harlem, from the store in Harlem to all of New York City," he said.
Taco Mix locations are open for lunch and dinner. They serve their food curbside, street side, takeout, and will soon offer indoor dining.
