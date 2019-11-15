neighborhood eats

Neighborhood Eats: 'While in Kathmandu'

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- 'While in Kathmandu' is a taste of Nepal in Queens.

Kathmandu is the capital of Nepal, and the owner of the restaurant is paying homage to his roots, which pull strongly even though he has lived in New York half his life.

The restaurant is located at 758 Seneca Ave in Ridgewood.

Pork Momo

Ingredients :

1 lb Minced pork
Chopped Cabbage
1 yellow onion, chopped

2 tsp chopped cilantro
2 scallions, chopped
2 tsp Ground Cumin
2 tsp Ground Cilantro
2 tsp Turmeric
Salt (to taste)

1 tsp Black pepper
Dumpling/momo wrappers (available in Southeast Asian markets)

Directions:
Mix all ingredients (except for the momo wrappers) in a bowl.
Take dumpling wrapper, lightly wet it with water and then spoon 1 tsp of pork filling onto wrapper, and crimp closed
Put dumplings in steamer and steam for 15 minutes.
Can be served over johl sauce. Or with your favorite chutney.

