Neighborhood Eats: 'While in Kathmandu'

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- 'While in Kathmandu' is a taste of Nepal in Queens.Kathmandu is the capital of Nepal, and the owner of the restaurant is paying homage to his roots, which pull strongly even though he has lived in New York half his life.The restaurant is located at 758 Seneca Ave in Ridgewood.1 lb Minced porkChopped Cabbage1 yellow onion, chopped2 tsp chopped cilantro2 scallions, chopped2 tsp Ground Cumin2 tsp Ground Cilantro2 tsp TurmericSalt (to taste)1 tsp Black pepperDumpling/momo wrappers (available in Southeast Asian markets)Mix all ingredients (except for the momo wrappers) in a bowl.Take dumpling wrapper, lightly wet it with water and then spoon 1 tsp of pork filling onto wrapper, and crimp closedPut dumplings in steamer and steam for 15 minutes.Can be served over johl sauce. Or with your favorite chutney.