coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Rutgers professor separates fact from fiction on safety of bringing groceries home

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A professor in New Jersey is separating fact from fiction when it comes to the safety of grocery shopping and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

As we are all cooking and eating at home so much more now, should we be sanitizing every container that comes into our house?

Professor Don Schaffner teaches food microbiology at Rutgers University.

"As far as we know, the virus is not transmitted by food," Schaffner said. "It's not necessary to sanitize everything."

In other words, instead of wiping down your bag of cookies, go ahead and dunk them in milk, but just wash your hands first

"I'm not really worried about baked goods being contaminated, I'm much more worried about the person standing next to me sneezing or coughing," Schaffner said.

What about fruits and vegetables in the open that could have been touched by multiple people?

"All you really need to do is rinse it in cold water," Schaffner said. "They may have dirt, insects on them.

Some internet sites suggest washing produce with soap, but Schaffner said that's not a good idea because soap is designed for use on hands and dishes.

"It can cause nausea, vomiting and even diarrhea," Schaffner said.

He said it's not necessary to wipe down and sanitize everything.

For meat, Schaffner does recommend double bagging, but that's not because of COVID-19.

"We do know meat packaging can be contaminated with foodborne pathogens, that hasn't changed," he said.

He also said there are no documented cases of coronavirus from plastic bags.

So to underscore the professor's point, shoppers need not fear their food.

Instead of washing your ice cream, wash your hands and practice social distancing. Right now, all the evidence shows COVID-19 is spread is people to people -- not through your bag of potato chips.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorknew jerseymedicalmeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakrutgers universitycovid 19healthfoodhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC death toll surpasses 1,000 as cases of COVID-19 hit nearly 42,000
Congressman Max Rose to deploy with National Guard
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
Restaurants step up to feed NYC hospital workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC death toll surpasses 1,000 as cases of COVID-19 hit nearly 42,000
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Congressman Max Rose to deploy with National Guard
NYPD wants to speak to woman spotted near scene of deadly subway fire
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths due to coronavirus
Show More
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
School bus company lays off 900 on Long Island
Face masks to be decontaminated, reissued in New York area
More TOP STORIES News