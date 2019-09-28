WATCH: Home security footage shows 8-year-old boy survive hit and run in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A neighbor's home security camera captures a pick-up truck hitting an 8-year-old boy in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The video may be disturbing to watch but the boy only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
"It just really shocked me and it made me want to cry," said the neighbor Alana Reid.
Reid shared the footage with KTVX.
"When the neighbor called me that he'd gotten hit, he says can you look up on the camera and see if you have any video of it'," said Reid.
The video shows the child being knocked to the ground and then getting up and running away.
"I think he didn't even realize he'd been hit the way he got up and moved," said Reid.
It then appears the driver gets out and speaks to the boy but later leaves.
Salt Lake City police say the driver has since turned himself in.
Reid, a school crossing guard, has this advice for drivers.
"Please go slow especially in the neighborhoods especially at school crossings, said Reid. "You could hit a child and how would that make you feel?"
