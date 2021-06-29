Sports

'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'Football is gay' - NFL ad supports LGBTQ+ community

The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.

He's the first active NFL player to do so.

The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."



It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."

RELATED: Carl Nassib jersey becomes top seller
EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslgbtq+gaynflfootballgay athlete
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams holds slimmest of leads after 1st Ranked Choice results
2021 New York Primary Results
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
6 charged in NY senior facility fire that killed resident, firefighter
Con Ed explains how they battle heat amid call for energy conservation
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal resigning
Show More
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Sleepy Hollow
FL condo resident alive because girlfriend persuaded him to stay over
Christina Aguilera declares support for Britney Spears
AccuWeather Alert: One more dangerously hot day
Singer/songwriter Willa Amai aims to resume breakout post-pandemic
More TOP STORIES News