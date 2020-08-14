Automotive

Brake problems push Ford to recall more than a half-a-million vehicles

The Ford Motor Company is recalling 562,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with their brake systems.

The automaker is recalling 559,000 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge models and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles. According to Ford, there is a problem with the SUV's brake system that could cause brake fluid to leak. If too much leaks, stopping distances could increase.

Ford is also recalling around 3,000 2020 model Lincoln Corsair Crossovers because they may have been assembled without proper clearance between their rear suspension springs and toe link brackets. The company is not aware of any crashes linked to the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallrecall
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's brother dies in New York hospital
Sources: killing of off-duty correction officer was planned
'Tribute in Light' back on as Cuomo pledges support from state
8 NJ counties 'under quarantine' for spotted lanternfly
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
NYPD searching for suspect in Brooklyn chokehold robbery
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: NY sets new low, fake face mask ID cards on rise
Columbia, Barnard cancel in-person classes for the fall
20 separate NYC shootings result in 3 deaths, 23 injuries overnight
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from yard
Teen trying to raise money for funeral after dad dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News