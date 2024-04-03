The event was part of the Skate with the Greats fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

10-year-old cancer survivor hits the ice with former New York Rangers hockey players

Lucy Yang has more from the 30th annual Skate with the Greats fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House New York.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Some former pro hockey players took to the ice Tuesday night to help raise money for kids fighting cancer, in a lesson that goes far beyond skating and playing hockey.

Sonya Luvis, 10, skated for the first time, hand in hand with former Rangers Brian Mullen and Colton Orr.

"I don't know that much about hockey," Luvis said. "Who are the Rangers? What do they do?"

It's not every day a little girl gets such VIP treatment, but this wasn't just any open session. This was the 30th annual Skate with the Greats fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House New York.

Luvis and her family have stayed there for six months as she battles neuroblastoma.

"They take good care of you. They show you a lot of love and affection. They have everything you need," Luvis said.

The night began with a little hockey and a little ice time for the Harlem Figure Skaters. Then, Luvis received an honorary Rangers team jersey from former goalie great Henrik Lundqvist.

"You're awesome. Here's a little gift from us to you," Lundqvist said as he presented Luvis with the jersey.

"This is an amazing event," said Ruth Browne, President of Ronald McDonald House New York. "It really helps to raise awareness for Ronald McDonald House of New York. Our cause. Our families."

As for Luvis, who lives in Philadelphia with her family, the months getting treatment in New York have paid off. She is now cancer free.

"I'm living a healthy, normal life now," Luvis said.

They hope to raise $750,000 on Tuesday night so that more children like Luvis and their families can stay at the Ronald McDonald House of New York.

