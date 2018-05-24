Former NYPD official dies of September 11th-related illness

A former high-profile NYPD official died on Thursday morning from leukemia believed to be linked to the 9/11 attacks.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives William Allee was in charge of the NYPD Detectives Bureau during the September 11th attacks and spent time at Ground Zero and the Staten Island landfill in the months following.

Allee retired from the NYPD in 2003.

The former Chief of Detectives passed away at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The NYPD held a ceremonial tribute for Allee on Thursday afternoon.

