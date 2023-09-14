7-year-old boy killed after falling out window in Fort Lee: law enforcement sources

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into the death of 7-year-old boy who fell out of a window in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

Fort Lee Police responded around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a 911 call for an unresponsive 7-year-old child at a residential apartment complex on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that the victim fell out of a window.

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details have been revealed.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

