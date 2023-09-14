7-year-old boy killed after falling out window in Fort Lee

An investigation is underway into the death of 7-year-old boy who fell out of a window in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has the story.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old in what can only be described as a tragic accident.

It happened on Wednesday inside a high-rise apartment complex on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee, where the child fell 21 stories. His body landed on a car in the parking lot.

Fort Lee Police responded to the scene and transported the child to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The co-op building is filled with families and seniors and the mayor says all of Fort Lee is grieving with the family.

"We place an incredible precedent on our children's wellbeing," said Mayor of Fort Lee Mark Sokolich. "We're going to be supportive of the family as we possibly can, but we're completely mourning with them right now."

For Lee is filled with high rise buildings and the mayor says nothing like this has happened in his 16 years in office. The co-op building, where this occurred, is not required to have child proof gates on the windows.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

