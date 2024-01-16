Police officers make daring rescue moments before Orange County home goes up in flames

FORT MONTGOMERY, New York (WABC) -- Two Highland Falls police officers are being credited with making a daring rescue moments before a house explosion would send them flying.

Officers Brandon Hill and Brian Newberry evacuated six people and one pet pig Friday morning from a two-family home in the Hudson View Terrace mobile home park. Within minutes, that house would be fully engulfed.

"Responding to that and going up on the porch without any type of hesitation and no protective fire gear," said Chief Frank Basile of the Highland Police Department.

What happens to be a good outcome, isn't necessarily a happy ending.

According to the property manager, the landlord of the home had been trying to remove the tenants of one apartment October.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Department went to the house to serve an eviction notice, but no one answered.

Just hours later, the unit went up in flames.

"What were the chances," said Annie Scott, the property manager. "I'm not accusing anyone of anything, but surely this affected another family who lost everything."

The other apartment was occupied by a single mother and two teenagers.

Members of the community have organized a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

"She's a wonderful mom," said Tierney Kain, a resident of the neighborhood. "She has two amazing children, and she woke up to my greatest fear."

"Would never have anticipated anyone doing something so cruel, whether negligence or otherwise," said Scott. "You affected another family with two children."

As for the other parties involved, Officer Hill is said to be okay and back to work.

The pig has been relocated to a sanctuary upstate.

The State Police is handling the criminal investigation.

