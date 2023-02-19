4 dead, including 2 juveniles in Linden shooting: Police

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were killed in a shooting on Sunday morning in Linden.

Officials say the incident happened sometime before 9:30 a.m. near Chatam Place.

Police found two adult victims and one juvenile victim. All of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second juvenile victim was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition. The juvenile died hours later, officials said.

Police say the shooter is believed to be one of the victims who died in the incident.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

