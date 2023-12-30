4 family members found dead in Rockland County home: police

NEW CITY, New York (WABC) -- Four family members were found dead in a Rockland County home early Saturday, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to 10 Clydesdale Court in New City to perform a welfare check.

Officers discovered four deceased people inside the home upon entry: an adult female, an adult male and two juvenile males.

The female and the two juveniles were shot, while the adult male appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police say the public is not in danger, and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Police shoot, kill man holding mom in headlock with knife to her throat

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.