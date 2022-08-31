New Jersey police investigating after multiple kids bitten by fox

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating several reports of children being bitten by a fox in Lakewood.

A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.

The first incident was reported to police 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when a mother said her child was bitten while playing at the John Street playground earlier in the day around 10 a.m.

That child was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Later, around 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to a home Rose Park Circle where he was told a fox jumped on a child. That child was not injured.

Another officer responded to a home on Regal Court at 7:30 p.m. for a fox bite. He was informed that three children were bitten while playing in their yard.

The family was advised to seek medical attention and he contacted the Ocean County Health Department.

Later, at 9:40 p.m., another officer responded to a home on Center Street for a fox bite. He learned that an 8-year-old was bitten while playing on the John Street playground earlier in the evening.

It is not clear if the incidents involved one fox or more than one animal.

