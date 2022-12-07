Ring camera footage shows fox stealing snacks left out for delivery drivers in NJ

Ring video cameras captured footage of a fox stealing snacks outside a home in Florham Park, New Jersey.

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ring video cameras captured footage of a fox stealing snacks meant for delivery workers in New Jersey.

The family wanted to thank delivery drivers during the busy holiday season so they left snacks outside their home in Florham Park, but they were soon in for a surprise.

The fox was captured on video poking around the porch. When it noticed the camera, it scurried off.

Over the last few weeks, the owner befriended the fox, making it dinner every night.

ALSO READ | Suspect in string of shootings surrenders after extensive manhunt

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube