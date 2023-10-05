Sentencing set for man who fired shots, set off smoke bombs in Brooklyn subway in 2022

The man who unleashed terror on a Brooklyn subway in April of 2022 will learn his fate in federal court Thursday. Lindsay Tuchman has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Frank James, the man who unleashed terror on a Brooklyn subway in April of 2022, will learn his fate in federal court Thursday.

April 12, 2022 is a day many New Yorkers remember well. James set off smoke bombs and opened fire on the subway last year, injuring 10 people.

James pled guilty to federal terrorism charges earlier this year and now prosecutors are seeking life in prison.

As part of the government's sentencing letter, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District released photos of that Manhattan-bound N train.

Images capture sheer panic of passengers fleeing the smoky train, screaming for help and many bleeding.

James was able to flee the station that day and a manhunt ensued. James was identified as the suspect and was apprehended the next day in the East Village after he called to turn himself in.

The event led to panic over subway safety. New York City officials added more surveillance cameras and police underground following the attack.

Prosecutors say James carefully planned this shooting to inflict maximum damage. They are seeking a life sentence due to pieces of evidence surrounding the attack, such as Google searches and erratic videos posted online.

James' attorneys are requesting a reduced sentence of 18 years, citing the lack of fatalities, and claiming he suffers from serious mental illness.

Victim impact statements will be read in court Thursday. James' sentencing begins at noon.

