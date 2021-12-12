Arts & Entertainment

Frank Sinatra statue unveiled in legendary singer's New Jersey hometown

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Start spreading the news! Frank Sinatra's hometown in New Jersey honored the music icon with a brand-new statue.

The life-size bronze statue of the Hollywood legend was unveiled by Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla Sunday afternoon at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater.

"It is truly a great honor to unveil this ode to Hoboken's own Frank Sinatra," Mayor Bhalla said. "This will not only memorialize him, but also the impact he has had on the City of Hoboken, its residents, and American society.

The statue is courtesy of sculptor Carolyn Palmer, who has also created statues of Lucille Ball, Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt and several popes.

"It is truly an honor to try and capture the magic of Sinatra," Palmer said. "His music and work is so inspiring and lives on. Having been loved by everyone, this sculpture means the world to me."

The monumental figure is depicted in a three-piece suit leaning against a flickering lamp post with his hat tipped to one side.

Those who look closely will also see Sinatra wearing his pinky ring, as Sinatra's daughter Tina Sinatra, sent one of her father's rings to Palmer to incorporate in the sculpture.

Joe Piscipo emceed the ceremony.

It also featured a performance by the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts.

Sunday would have been Sinatra's 106th birthday.


