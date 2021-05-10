Pets & Animals

New mom and gorilla lovingly hold babies at glass for each other

Gorilla at Boston Zoo forms bond with newborn boy

BOSTON -- Amazing moments were caught on camera at a Boston zoo, proving motherhood is a bond that crosses species.

Emmily Austin was visiting the Franklin Park Zoo earlier this month with her 5-week-old son when the pair caught the eye of another mother-son duo.

Kiki the gorilla took a liking to baby Canyon, gesturing to him and staring at him for nearly five minutes.

Kiki revealed why to the new mom. She has her own baby boy who she scooped up at one point to share the special moment.

Pablo the gorilla was born in October and is Kiki's fifth baby.

The two moms both held their baby boys with the glass between them.

"When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could've imagined that we would have had that experience," Austin said. "It was so beautiful, and we walked out just over the moon."

