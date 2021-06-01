Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million free doughnuts through COVID-19 vaccine deal

Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5 million doughnuts for free since March.

That's when the North Carolina-based sweet shop created a promotion to give people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 a free glazed doughnut every day.

There's still plenty of days left to get vaccinated and/or get some free doughnuts. The promotion continues through the rest of 2021.

Krispy Kreme said that promotion is an attempt to help all Americans stay positive despite the tough times in our country.
