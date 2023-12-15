Side hustles to help pay for your holiday gifts | Free Money Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Is holiday shopping making you feel like you need a second job to support all these purchases?

This Free Monday Friday, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda is talking about side hustles!

Whether you love to drive, are pet-friendly, or just have some extra time on your hands we have something for you.

For everyone who has a car, you can really help all the people who don't have one in the city and elsewhere.

Look into Amazon Flex where you can schedule times to drop off packages that work around your schedule.

They advertise a rate of $18-$25 per hour.

Or there's the site TaskRabbit where you can sign up to help people move.

Maybe you have a few other skills, and you can help people do a variety of different tasks like furniture assembly or repairs around the house.

For furry friend lovers pet sitting and dog walking can be a lucrative side hustle.

Sites like Rover or WAG! allow you to sign up and set your own rates and preferences.

You can offer boarding, walking, or drop-in visits.

You could earn around $100 for a weekend pet sitting or $60 for a couple of dog walks throughout the week.

This service is especially popular around the holidays.

Research says that retailers are looking to hire 400,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.

These can range from restaurants to grocery stores to some major shops like Target, Walmart, and Kohl's.

Opportunities range from full-time, part-time, and temp work based on how much you can commit.

You can schedule shifts around your current job if needed or work weekends.

Target is offering $17.75 per hour, Whole Foods starts at $17.50, and Apple with $25.75.

While these might sound like great options, here's what you want to avoid when looking for a side hustle.

For postings that require a license or certification, you should not put a ton of money down before you even get started in this job, especially if it's short-term.

You definitely want to stay away from Multilevel Marketing Schemes. These are very convincing, but you will only make a bank if you sell a LOT of products. You might even get stuck with all those knife kits you couldn't sell and your wallet worse off than when you started.

Finally, any coaching programs that promise to help you make major bucks by following their program, of course for a fee, steer clear.

