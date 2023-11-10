Free Money Friday: best credit card rewards

Nina Pineda has the latest on credit card rewards for Free Money Friday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For this Free Money Friday we are looking at the best rewards credit cards.

As a nation, we are suffering from historic credit card debt.

American debt, especially for millennials ages 30-39, is soaring and overall we are at what the GDP of a small country of a few trillion.

Plastic is a way of life now to make ends meet, so you may as well get rewarded and earn rewards for things you have to purchase anyway.

Being a big tapper and not carrying cash or cards anymore, but linking your debit card to your phone can be a big mistake.

That's because for families out there spending on gas, driving to all that soccer, shopping at the supermarket, or spending on commuting with tolls and transit, why not get the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express.

It will give you:

- 3% cashback at gas stations

- 6% on supermarkets

- 3% back in transit

If you like to wine and dine you should look into the Capital One Savor One reward credit card. You'll earn:

- 3% cash back on dining and grocery shopping

- $0 annual fee

- limited time (till 11/24) earn 10% back on uber and uber eats

Anyone looking to sign up for a new credit card can look for a good welcome bonus.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited will match all your cashback from your first year. So that's essentially double cashback your first year.

The Hilton Honors American Express card will earn you 100,000 Hilton hours points after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first six months. That could earn you so pretty nice hotel stays.

And take advantage of those offers you hear on the plane, those can offer great bonuses worth round trip tickets for two.

The average credit card debt is around $7,500 and with 20% APR that's $1,500 of fees you could be saving if you switch over. That's free money!

