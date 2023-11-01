Nina Pineda has what you should know about the best deals for the month of November.

Best bets for November: Sales, deals and price matching from 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's officially November which means holiday sale promotions are already here and 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda is taking a look at the best bets this month.

While we haven't even gotten rid of our candy corn quite yet -- it's already time for candy canes.

It's a good idea to capitalize on candy on sale now -- check CVS and Shoprite because it can make great stocking stuffers or a nice gift.

Costumes and Halloween decorations will also be marked to move off store shelves to get ready for Santas and trees that need the room.

Also big November markdowns include outdoor stuff which will be on clearance like patio furniture and grills. Bulky items and last year's models will be 50-70% off.

Items like lawnmowers should be cheaper, but keep in mind, it's not the time to buy snow blowers.

Different trends this year

A lot of TVs are also on sale, In the past, luxury models with all the bells and whistles wouldn't go on sale until right before the Super Bowl, but now we are seeing the splurge sets go on sale. A buyer at a local chain said it comes from the post-pandemic surplus.

Also, the best time to buy beds and mattresses used to be during Memorial Day and Labor Day sales, but now manufacturers want to get in on the Black Friday action.

Best deals

7 On Your Side said the best deals are anything with a plug.

What to do when something goes cheaper

If you pull the trigger on a big ticket item and then the price drops drastically, most major retailers have a price match guarantee.

Local chain PC Richard & Son, Best Buy, Lowe's and Target have holiday price matching. If you see a lower price at a store considered a competitor, they will match the price.

The matches are date specific and the windows vary -- some run from now until January while others are only 30 days.

If you see a lower price, just bring or send your proof of purchase and what you paid for it and then the ad from the other store and the retailer should refund you 100% of the difference.

RELATED | 7 On Your Side: Digital hygiene tips to keep your money and identity safe

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.