2 people shot and injured in Freehold; investigation underway

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a double shooting in Freehold.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway along with Freehold Police near Center Street.

Two people were shot and injured.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or the identities of the victims.

So far, there is no information available on any suspects or arrests.

