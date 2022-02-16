Driver accused of trying to rape 13-year-old passenger on Long Island

Detectives say 30-year-old Eudy Mejia was driving the teen home in Freeport last week.
That's when he allegedly stopped the car and asked the girl for a kiss while taking her cell phone.
When the girl tried to get out of the car, police say, Mejia accelerated.
He parked the car in a different location and locked the doors before allegedly forcing himself on her.
The victim was able to grab a plastic bottle, hit the suspect and escape to a nearby home to ask for help.
Investigators are now searching for more victims who may have been targeted.
ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip