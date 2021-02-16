NJ, NY bracing for potential impact of ice storm

In places like Morristown, New Jersey the temperature was hovering right around the freezing mark as rain fell.
Statewide there were reports of close to 10,000 power outages, most of those in Warren County.
North and west of New York City crews worked through the night to treat roads.
Eyewitness News was there are they loaded salt and sand into a dozen trucks in Passaic County, where they will begin by salting the higher elevations first.
NJDOT is coordinating with all state and regional transportation agencies to ensure the most effective response to the storm.
See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements website for more information.
And New Jersey has restricted commercial traffic on some roadways.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) issued the commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place for the entire length of the following highways in both directions effective Monday morning:
I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.
Officials are also concerned about icing on roads trees and power lines.
Governor Murphy has warned all New Jersey residents to stay home if possible and to be on the lookout for power lines that have been brought down by ice.
"The two big concerns about this storm... it's a whole-state storm, although the worst will be in the north," he said. "Two big concerns are slippery roads - that's why we have 600 spreaders out as we speak - and the potential for power outages and downed lines."
It's been a busy few weeks of winter weather, and some counties in the Garden State are now being forced to replenish their rock salt supplies.
In New York, all counties in the state are under a National Weather Service-issued weather advisory or warning through Tuesday as many locations are forecast to receive more than a foot of snow upstate, while some areas in and around New York City could be impacted by a mixture of sleet and ice up to 3/10 of an inch.
Travel conditions could become extremely difficult at times. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads.
Con Edison has extra crews ready to address problems caused by freezing rain and the wintry mix. The company is asking everyone in New York City and Westchester to be on the alert for any downed wires resulting from weakened tree limbs coming down on power lines. Con Edison also is preparing for snow expected later this week.
Con Edison urges members of the public to stay away from all downed lines. Those lines could be live. The company also may station site safety personnel near downed wires, sometimes in unmarked vehicles, to protect the public.
Reporting an outage
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, or with Con Edison's mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). Customers can sign up for text alerts at coned.com/text.
