Man tries to violently steal woman's French bulldog in Financial District

EMBED >More News Videos A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the man who violently tried to steal a woman's French bulldog from her.It happened back on Tuesday, June 21 at 2:46 p.m. on Broadway in the Financial District.The man followed the victim into the same partition of a revolving door at an office building.At first, he bent down to pet the dog, but then suddenly attempted to take the dog from the woman.The victim fought back, but during the struggle to hold onto her dog, her head was slammed against the glass door.The man fled the building in an unknown direction. The dog was not injured. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a concussion and bruising to her head.Police say French bulldogs are a popular breed and are one of the most expensive, which is why owners are targeted.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.