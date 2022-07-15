Man tries to violently steal woman's French bulldog in Financial District

By Johny Fernandez, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in attempted theft of French bulldog in Financial District

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the man who violently tried to steal a woman's French bulldog from her.

It happened back on Tuesday, June 21 at 2:46 p.m. on Broadway in the Financial District.

The man followed the victim into the same partition of a revolving door at an office building.

At first, he bent down to pet the dog, but then suddenly attempted to take the dog from the woman.

The victim fought back, but during the struggle to hold onto her dog, her head was slammed against the glass door.

The man fled the building in an unknown direction. The dog was not injured. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a concussion and bruising to her head.



Police say French bulldogs are a popular breed and are one of the most expensive, which is why owners are targeted.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | American Airlines changes family's flight to another country, asks them to pay $30K, passenger says
EMBED More News Videos

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
financial districtmanhattannew york citytheftpetattempted robberydogsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Central Parkway in Queens
NYC scrambles to fix monkeypox vaccination glitches
Couple nearly killed in hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
Ivana Trump, 1st wife of former President Donald Trump, dies at 73
1 person stabbed during fight inside subway in Manhattan
Annual Babylon Soldier Ride back for first time since start of COVID
Bronx father dying of rare disease approved for life-saving surgery
Show More
AccuWeather: Beautiful day
Average rent for Manhattan apartment soars above $5K a month in June
NJ police warn thieves are targeting luxury cars
NYC council members release 5-point "Rat Action Plan"
Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News