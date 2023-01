Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to adopters of adorable kittens from Las Vegas

There's a new, purr-fect offer for cat lovers. Adpot a kitten and get a free flight.

There's a new, purr-fect offer for cat lovers. Adpot a kitten and get a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is offering free flight vouchers for people who adopt one of the three kittens from the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

If an adopter steps up to take home "Delta" or "Spirit", they will get two vouchers worth $250, a total of $500 "per pet parent".

The person who adopts the kitten named "Frontier" gets four flight vouchers. That is worth $1,000.

The vouchers are good through the end of the year.