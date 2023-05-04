Three passengers were kicked off of a Frontier flight in New Jersey after unruly behavior waiting to take off to Atlanta.

3 passengers kicked off of Frontier flight after alleged unruly behavior

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Frontier Airlines was forced to kick three passengers off of a flight for alleged unruly behavior, eyewitnesses said.

A series of videos shared on TikTok captured the incident as the plane prepared for take-off at Trenton- Mercer Airport.

It apparently began when a couple started an argument over a seat.

The couple was then kicked off the flight.

The rest of the passengers then voted to kick a third passenger off the flight for antagonizing the couple.

The flight was an hour late taking off.

Frontier has not yet responded for comment.

