3 passengers kicked off of Frontier flight after alleged unruly behavior

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Frontier Airlines was forced to kick three passengers off of a flight for alleged unruly behavior, eyewitnesses said.
A series of videos shared on TikTok captured the incident as the plane prepared for take-off at Trenton- Mercer Airport.
It apparently began when a couple started an argument over a seat.
The couple was then kicked off the flight.
The rest of the passengers then voted to kick a third passenger off the flight for antagonizing the couple.
The flight was an hour late taking off.
Frontier has not yet responded for comment.
