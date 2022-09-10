Cast members from 'Frozen,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'black-ish' honored as Disney legends at D23 Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Several big name stars now can now add "legend" to their resumes as the D23 Expo kicked off Friday with a special ceremony honoring "Disney legends."

The late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored.

The "Black Panther" star joined this year's list of legends with the award being given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy.

The legends at the ceremony each placed their handprints in cement as part of the tradition at the D23 Expo.

This year, there were reunions on the red carpet featuring new legends from ABC's "black-ish," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Frozen."

Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in "Frozen", responded to receiving this honor at his young age.

"I peaked too soon," he said with a laugh.

Actor Patrick Dempsey, who was sporting blonde hair for his latest movie role in "Ferrari," said he was trying to embrace "legend" title.

"I don't think anybody growing up around the world isn't affected by a Disney movie and is transported or is learning something from their storytelling," said Dempsey. "To be a part of that is a remarkable thing."

Comedic actor Anthony Anderson joked the word legend is only too big for those who are "mere mortals."

His TV wife from the hit series "black-ish" Tracee Ellis Ross said she didn't need to be called "Ms. Legend," just legend!

All the new honorees have a deep affection for the wonderful world of Disney.

"Disney holds this special place that really is about joy and magic and wonder and dreaming," said Ross. "In our world today and always it just is so needed."

"We're all extraordinarily lucky to be able to do what we do," said "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo. "We love what we do and we have to be grateful for that."

"You know, when you're a little girl and this is what you want to do, what you dream about, and Disney teaches you to dream big, and then you're standing on a stage accepting an award like this, it's just a beautiful thing," said "Frozen's" Idina Menzel.

"I'm trying to take it in and really reflect on what Disney has meant to me in my life, and why it's allowed me to be who I am and to do what I do," said "Frozen's" Jonathan Groff.

"It's kind of hard to top legend," said Gad. "Going to go for a knighthood at some point. If the new King is listening, please call me. I'm ready!"

