Friend lends hand after fruit vendor brutally attacked at park in Queens

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Friend lends hand after fruit vendor brutally attacked at park in NYC

FLUSHING MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- The bond between two women who met at a subway station in Queens during the pandemic, was put on display after one of them was randomly attacked and robbed while trying to sell fruit.

Esperanza Rodriguez is 75 years old and sells mangoes to make ends meet.

She hurt no one, but she was the victim of a brutal and heartless crime.

She said her attacker hit her three times and damaged her eye. She said she can't see correctly and gets dizzy.

ALSO READ | Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder.



It happened one Saturday last month at dusk as Rodriguez was selling fruit in the middle of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. She said her attacker came out of nowhere.

"The minute I saw her with the bruised eye, I was really devastated," Rodriguez's friend Yessenia Loja said. "I tried my best not to cry in front of her but the minute I left her I started bawling.

Loja is a nurse who befriended Rodriguez during her commute to work.

Loja had already raised money online to help her new friend after Rodriguez was ticketed for selling fruit in the subway.
Then came the unprovoked attack last month.

ALSO READ | New York high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
EMBED More News Videos

The case could have implications for zoo animals across the U.S.



Rodriguez said the assailant knocked her down and kicked her, before ripping her fanny pack off, and stealing $200 of her hard-earned cash.

"I honestly don't even know what type of person would do this to a 75-year-old woman," Loja said. "She was defenseless it was dark she was alone she was the easy target and the was the victim that night."

Police are investigating, but with no video and no witnesses, an arrest seems far off. Which means, no justice for this victim of violence.

Rodriguez said she's still in a lot of pain, but she's back to work anyway. She said she has no other choice.


A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Rodriguez's recovery.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensflushingnew york cityattackrobberywoman attackedwoman assaultedfruit
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible monkeypox case linked to patient in NYC
Exclusive: Hochul talks gun violence, racism after Buffalo shooting
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
14-year-old ID'd as person of interest in death of Kyahara Tay
AccuWeather: Warm west
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
1 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
529 Plans - How they can help you save/pay for college
NJ swim school teaching children how to survive a water emergency
More TOP STORIES News