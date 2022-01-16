moon

First full moon of 2022, January's Wolf Moon, rises Monday night

Scroll to the bottom for the 2022 full moon schedule.
First full moon of 2022 to rise on Jan. 17

Kick off the week with the first full moon of 2022!

January's Wolf Moon will rise Monday at 6:48 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

Look to the northeast sky to capture incredible photos of the moon as it rises above the horizon.

WATCH: Top astronomy events of 2022
The night sky has several treats in store for 2022: Expect lunar eclipses, a planetary alignment and meteor showers!



January's full moon is often called the Wolf Moon, as people hear wolves howling more often during this time of the year.

"It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger, but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds and gather for hunting," The Old Farmer's Almanac explained.

It also has several weather-related nicknames, including the Freeze Moon, the Frost Exploding Moon and the Cold Moon, the Old Farmer's Almanac added.

2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA


  • Wolf Moon: Monday, Jan. 17
  • Snow Moon: Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • Worm Moon: Friday, March 18
  • Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
  • Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
  • Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
  • Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
  • Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7
