OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, whose stabbing death at a Long Island strip mall was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens.
The funeral and visitation for Morris are being held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tower Funeral Home on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.
At the same time, several teenaged suspects were arraigned on gang assault charges for their alleged involvement in the fight that preceded, police said. Tyler Flach, the 18-year-old who allegedly stabbed Morris mutliple times in the chest,, was arrested last week and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges.
The September 16 confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.
Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.
Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation. Police said many kids decided to take video, rather than help.
Sadly, the victim's family has seen the video too.
"You could see him like, in so much pain, and he couldn't breathe, and he just fell, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Kahseen's sister.
She described her brother as a "sweetheart" who would help anyone and was finally feeling a sense of belonging in his new high school.
Kahseen, a senior at Oceanside High School, was remembered at a vigial last week.
Funeral held for Kahseen Morris, 16-year-old fatally stabbed at strip mall in Oceanside, Long Island
