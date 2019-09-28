Funeral held for Kahseen Morris, 16-year-old fatally stabbed at strip mall in Oceanside, Long Island

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, whose stabbing death at a Long Island strip mall was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens.

The funeral and visitation for Morris are being held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tower Funeral Home on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

At the same time, several teenaged suspects were arraigned on gang assault charges for their alleged involvement in the fight that preceded, police said. Tyler Flach, the 18-year-old who allegedly stabbed Morris mutliple times in the chest,, was arrested last week and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges.

The September 16 confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.
Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.

Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation. Police said many kids decided to take video, rather than help.

Sadly, the victim's family has seen the video too.

"You could see him like, in so much pain, and he couldn't breathe, and he just fell, and no one helped him," said Keyanna Morris, Kahseen's sister.

She described her brother as a "sweetheart" who would help anyone and was finally feeling a sense of belonging in his new high school.

Kahseen, a senior at Oceanside High School, was remembered at a vigial last week.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oceansidenassau countyteen killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall
Teen stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Show More
Anti-Semitic graffiti found at NY high school twice in 1 month
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Police car hits NYC skateboarder, causing serious injuries
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
More TOP STORIES News