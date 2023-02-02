Man fatally shot at entrance to funeral home in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed at the entrance to a funeral home in Brooklyn.
It happened at the Grace Funeral Chapel in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 40-year-old man was hit several times in his torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The gunman ran away from the scene.
There is no word on a motive and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.
