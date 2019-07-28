RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Funeral services will be held Monday for three family members killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.
Silvia Umana, her 19-year old son Gilbert Diaz and 7-year-old daughter Guadalupe Perez died when flames ripped through their home July 21 in Richmond Hill.
Firefighters say a damaged cord from an air conditioner sparked the flames.
The funeral will be held at 10:15 a.m. at Holy Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church located at 111-86th Avenue in Richmond Hill.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in fire in Richmond Hill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News