Sports

Future Stars: Teen jiu-jitsu star hopes to inspire other girls, women

By
MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's a story you might get a kick out of - Monmouth County's Sophie Sharp is already a decorated Tae Kwon Do fighter, and she is only 14 years old and now making a name for herself in jiu-jitsu.

Sharp is a three-time super fight veteran, a first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and now she is winning several gold in the expert division in jiu-jitsu.

"The second I stepped on the mat it was something that I knew I would succeed at and excel at - basically the second I walked on the mat I knew," said Sharp.

"It's not a matter of if she becomes a champion in this sport, it's just a matter of when, and I think that date is not far away," said Guitano Mione

For Sharp, in a male dominant sport, it means facing boys often.

"They almost kind of get like cocky, saying like, 'she's only a girl, I can beat her up in maybe a minute and I'll finish her,' and then you get the boys that cry and whine saying 'oh, that shouldn't have happened," said Sharp.

Sharpe is sometimes the only teenage female in the competition. She is hoping to see the sport grow while inspiring others - not only in competitions or in tournaments, but in class...including her younger sister.

"My goal is to get more kids, my age girls, and women back on these mats," Sharp said.

ALSO READ | Track club gets creative by turning shopping center garage into own running facility
EMBED More News Videos

A local track club is getting creative by turning a shopping center garage into their own running facility



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmonmouth countymmaathletessports
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA, restaurants would get billions under Senate stimulus
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Ohio River search for boy, 6, to resume; mother charged with murder
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Here's how scammers are targeting ConEd customers
Show More
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Mayor de Blasio: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
More TOP STORIES News