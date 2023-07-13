Gymnast Gabby Douglas confirms she's returning to compete in 2024

Gabby Douglas is returning to competitive gymnastics, with an eye for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Douglas, 27, announced on Instagram Thursday that she is returning to the sport she "absolutely love [ s ] doing."

"I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor," she wrote, in part, adding, "there's so much to be said but for now.... let's do this."

Douglas ended her post with the hashtag 2024.

She previously competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, making history as the first U.S. gymnast to win the all-around and team titles at the same Olympic Games and the first African American to take home individual Olympic all-around gymnastics gold, according to her official Olympics bio.

Douglas did not compete in U.S. trials for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which took place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post last August, Douglas wrote that she was taking time to focus on her mental health.

On Thursday, she wrote that she spent her time off journaling, reflecting and soul-searching and "found myself back where it all began."

"For many years, i've had an ache in my heart but i didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i've found peace," she wrote. "I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing."

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for both men's and women's gymnastics are scheduled to take place next June in Minneapolis.

Douglas' return to competition means that the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic individual all-around champions will all be competing to make the 2024 U.S. women's gymnastics Olympic team. In addition to Douglas, both Simone Biles, the 2016 champion, and Suni Lee, the 2020 champion, are expected to compete in Minneapolis.

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to begin in Paris next July.